‘No Sowah, No NPP’ – Concerned Odododiodio youth chant against Adjei Sowah replacement

General News of Saturday, 18 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• A youth group in Odododiodio are unhappy



• They have been protesting against the imminent replacement of Accra Mayor, Mohammed Adjei Sowah



• The group said they will no longer support the NPP if Adjei Sowah is replaced



A group calling itself the Concerned Youth of Odododiodio are protesting against the alleged removal of Accra Mayor, Mohammed Adjei Sowah.



This comes after a former deputy Greater Accra regional minister, Elizabeth Sackey, has been tipped to become the first woman Mayor of Accra in a soon-to-be-released Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) list.



In a video circulating on social media, scores of agitating men and women, clad in red head ties and hand bands were captured chanting and protesting against the New Patriotic Party's decision.



They said they will no longer support the party if Mohamed Adjei Sowah is replaced.



“No Sowah, No NPP, No Sowah, No NPP, No Sowah, No NPP” the youth group chanted.



They then move ahead to sing a song as part of their protest against the imminent replacement of Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah as the Mayor of Accra.



Meanwhile, a statement from the group, captured by JoyNews read, “As a group, our interest is not to question or rundown the competencies of the other aspirants in this contest but it is proper to know who and what they are bringing to the table. We are not looking forward to an armchair Mayor or one that will only be a puppet and to succumb to the whims and caprices of some selfish party elders within Greater Accra Region.



“We want a leader who will be at the beck and call for all manner of person irrespective of the party coloring,” it added.



The group further said, “As a true grassroot and a loyalist of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition, Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah delivered Greater Accra against all odds by winning 21 seats as Regional Secretary in the 2016 elections. A portfolio he had held for two terms running. His appointment and having received a 100% confirmation on 24th March, 2017 didn’t come as a fluke.”



“Adjei Sowah has always prioritized sanitation which has long been an issue in Accra, at the nexus of public safety, public health, the informal economy (which employs about 75 percent of Accra’s residents), and emissions contributing to climate change. He’s constantly emphasized inclusivity and equity which remains as his core work,” the statement read in part.



Watch the video below:



