Politics of Sunday, 30 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

No Sankofa, we're moving dorward - Charles Owusu tells Mahama

Charles Owusu made the comments on Peace FM's 'The Platform'

Charles Owusu of the Progressive People's Party (PPP) is convinced "Ghanaians are not going to vote for former President John Mahama."



"John Mahama came with Yen tie obia and Ghanaians voted against him and there's no way he's coming back. Ghanaians are moving forward; no more sankofa" he said during a panel discussion on Peace FM's The Platform programme.



Listen to him in the video below.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.