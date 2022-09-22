No NPP person is pained about how Nkrumah is celebrated - Presidential staffer explains

General News of Thursday, 22 September 2022

September 21, 2022; was marked as a national holiday to celebrate the life of Ghana's first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



Commemorating the day has, however, often triggered political discussions relative to the role of Nkrumah in the birth of modern-day state of Ghana.



Many have used the terminology, 'Nkrumah Never Dies,' as a jab to those they believe are pained by the reverence - primus inter pares status - that Nkrumah enjoys as compared to his peers in the infamous 'Big Six.'



Samuel Bryan Buabeng, a presidential staffer weighed into the conversation via a tweet that explained why no member of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, was pained by how Nkrumah was celebrated.



"No one in the NPP is pained or hurt about how Nkrumah is being celebrated, his contribution or what he stood for.



"Our forebears brought him and we currently being led by Pres Nana Akufo-Addo have also celebrated him than those who claimed to love him more than H. R. Fathia Nkrumah," his tweet of September 21, 2022 read.



The Minister of the Interior, Ambrose-Dery, declared the September 21 since it marks the birthday of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



Parliament in 2018 passed the new Public Holidays Act, 2018, to amend the Public Holidays Act, 2001.



The Act replaced three public holidays, including September 21 and introduced two new holidays, January 7 (Constitution Day) and August 4 (Founders' Day).



According to the government, the real fight for Ghana's independence started on August 4, 1947 (the day the United Gold Coast Convention, UGCC was formed), which is why it replaced the September 21 holiday.





