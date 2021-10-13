You are here: HomeNews2021 10 13Article 1379452

General News of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

No NPP member supports legalization of LGBTQ+ - John Boadu

John Boadu is General Secretary of the NPP play videoJohn Boadu is General Secretary of the NPP

General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, John Boadu has stated that no member of the party supports the activities of the LGBTQI+ community.

According to him, that was the position of the party and that socially accepted heterosexual relations are what the party and its members support.

He spoke on a local radio station answering questions about why the NPP had yet to publicly put out a position on the raging debate on same-sex relations and an anti-LGBTQI+ bill before Parliament.

"Nobody in the New Patriotic Party, the position of the NPP is that we do not want a man marrying a man or a woman marrying a woman.

"There are variants like pansexual and others, there is no one in the NPP who wants that to be accepted in this country," he told host of Accra-based Neat FM's Morning Show today.

Only one NPP Member of Parliament is in the list of eight MPs who sponsored the anti-LGBTQI+ Bill properly named: "The Promotion of Proper Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021."

The eight MPs who sponsored the Private Members’ Bill are Sam Nartey George (MP, Ningo Prampram), Emmanuel Bedzrah (MP, Ho West) Della Adjoa Sowah (MP, Kpando), John Ntim Fordjour (MP, Assin South) – the sole NPP MP sponsoring the Bill.

The remaining sponsors are Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini (MP, Tamale North), Helen Adjoa Ntoso (MP, Krachi West), Rita Naa Odoley Sowah (MP, La Dadekotopon) and Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor (MP, South Dayi).



Ghana’s pro-gay collective

A group of 18 academicians and human rights defenders have voiced strong opposition to the bill before Parliament, which is seeking to extensively criminalize the activities of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, LGBTQ+.

The group submitted a memorandum to Parliament seeking that the bill be rejected because it was largely unconstitutional and infringed on basic human rights.

Members of Parliament behind the bill, led by Ningo Prampram MP Sam Nartey George, have rubbished the memorandum and asserted that the bill will be passed into law because it has the support of the wider Ghanaian populace.

