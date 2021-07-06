No Military deployment in #MarchForJustice demo – DSP Afia Tenge

General News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Public Relations Officer of the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Afia Tenge, has dismissed claims that military men have been deployed to work together with the police to control the crowd at the ongoing NDC-led #MarchForJustice demonstration.



Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel George, earlier expressed displeasure at what he said was not part of the agreed plan between the Ghana Police Service and the protesters for military men to be deployed for the demonstration.



He claimed some military men had been deployed for the purposes of crowd management.



"The military has never been a tool for crowd control, the military is not meant for crowd control, we have had as organizers no consultations with the military whatsoever. We have had a consultation with the police, even as far as which side of the road to walk, where to make the turns and everything, so why do you bring the military," he quizzed.



But DSP Afia Tenge in reaction to the claims said the entire security arrangement is handled by officers of the Ghana Police Service.



“This is a police-led operation, the police has deployed enough men to guard through the routes from the beginning to the end. We have the police Formed Police Unit (FPU), we have those of us also from the various action units, so mainly all the deployments that we have strategized purposely for this march is a police-owned security arrangement’, she said.



She insisted that per the operation order that they are working with, there is no military involvement.



“We do not have a military component, we have only a police component,” she insisted.



Our reporters on the ground have also confirmed that they have not seen military men.