No MP should be protected – Ken Agyapong on NPP parliamentary primaries

Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Support incumbent MPs financially if you want them retained - Agyapong to NPP executives



Stopping people from contesting in primaries only creates division - Agyapong



‘If you don’t want anybody to contest, be a dictator and let us know’ – Ken Agyapong



Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has urged his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), not to protect any of the incumbent Members of Parliament (MP) from the upcoming primaries.



According to him, for the true principles of democracy to prevail, the party must allow every member of the NPP in all the constituencies who wants to be the MP candidate for the party to contest.



Speaking at the party’s event in the US, Agyapong added that the party should rather support the incumbent MPs financially if they want them retained because stopping people from contesting will only create divisions in the party.



“… any party member who wants to contest should be allowed to contest. Because if you don’t resource MPs and you make them unpopular, you cannot take them back to the consistency; the consistency (members) will rebel... if you want to protect MPs, protect their purse so that they can do constituency work to retain power.



“It is the people’s choice; it is not the party’s choice from the head office, it is the grass root, the constituency their choice to make a decision... You call yourself democrats; if you don’t want anybody to contest, be a dictator and let us know,” Agyapong said.



The NPP has had its polling station, constituency and regional executive elections. The next for the party is the national executive election which will be in July. After the national executive election, the party is expected to have the primaries for its MP candidates, followed by the presidential primaries.



Ken Agyapong has stated his intention to contest in the presidential primaries.



