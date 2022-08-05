No Ghanaian will choose Mahama over Bawumia - Energy minister claims

General News of Friday, 5 August 2022

Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has said that Ghanaians will choose Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over ex-President John Dramani Mahama if the two are the candidates for the NPP and NDC in the 2024 elections.



According to him, Ghanaians will choose Dr. Bawumia because his records as Head of Ghana’s Economic Management team are far better than that of Mahama when he headed the team under the late Prof. John Evans Atta Mills.



In an Asempa interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr. Opoku Prempeh added that Ghanaians will pick Bawumia over Mahama because Mahama is corrupt while Bawumia is not.



“You have to compare the performance of Bawumia when he was the Head of Ghana’s Economic Management Team and that of Mahama when he was the head of the team. Did Prof. Mills not ask that Mahama be investigated when he was the Head of Ghana’s Economic Management Team?



“What I want to say is that there is no Ghanaian who, when given John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as options, will choose John Mahama. Mahama is indecisive, incompetent, and corrupt.



“Look at what happened when a BBC journalist asked Mahama whether he was corrupt. No BBC journalist can sit with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and even ask him whether he is corrupt. Have you heard Bawumia’s name been mentioned in any corruption allegation?” he said in Twi.



The energy minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, also said that he is surprised the vice president is being blamed for the current economic hardship in the country because he is the Head of the Economic Management Team.



He said that Bawumia cannot be blamed because the Economic Management Team works as a team with all sorts of experts and no single individual can be blamed if things are not going well.



