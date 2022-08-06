No Ghana Card, no electricity meter very soon – Energy Minister hints

General News of Saturday, 6 August 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Minister for Energy and Member of Parliament(MP) for Manhyia South Constituency in the Ashanti Region Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has hinted that very soon, Ghanaian citizens without Ghana Card would not be able to access electricity or get metres in their homes.



“Very soon, if you don’t have Ghana Card, you wouldn’t get a meter. Regulations are subjected to change and it is all about development”, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh said in an interview with Peace FM monitored by MyNewsGH.com’s Syxtus Eshun.



According to the minister, the law which is yet to be implemented is part of the government’s development agenda in the energy sector.



“It is the rules set by this country that I follow. It is the rules set by the country which states that, if you need a meter, do this or that”, the Minister explained



Comments of Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh come in the wake of a debate over Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications directive to block SIM by the end of September if people fail to link their mobile SIM cards to their National ID.



But the National Identification Authority (NIA) has expressed doubts about the new deadline set for the re-registration of SIM cards with the Ghana card.



Meanwhile, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has not given a date when applicants for new electricity meters will be required to use the Ghana Card as a form of identification