No Fourth Republican president can challenge me in court over financial misdeeds – Martin Kpebu

Lawyer Martin Kpebu, has accused past and present presidents of Ghana under the Fourth Republic of spending the nation's resources for personal gain.



According to him, these leaders have leveraged on falsehoods to attain power and subsequently utilized their positions to amass wealth for themselves and their families.



"When they come, they lie to us, claiming they have the country's best interests at heart. However, once they attain power, their focus shifts solely to themselves and their families.



"Except for Atta, who refrained from misusing our funds, it's widely acknowledged that Atta Mills was an honest individual. I am referring to the recent presidents of the Fourth Republic…the others have spent our monies.



“All of them, with the exception of Atta Mills, have directed our monies toward their families…” he said.



Speaking in an interview on Neat FM on August 11, 2023, he claimed every president since the Fourth Republic's inception has been implicated in what he termed as "squandering of public funds."



During the interview, he directed his allegations toward the recent leaders, including Presidents John Mahama and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. He accused President Akufo-Addo of overspending and asserted that he had spent the nation's money recklessly.



“I am telling you, they have really spent our monies, we are not children, who can challenge me, it is funny, I wish that they will come out and challenge, all of them Mahama, Nana, for Nana, he has overspent the money, for him, his case is worse he has spent the money anyhow



"As a lawyer, I am certain that my statements hold truth. Could President Akufo-Addo dare to take me to court about what I am saying? That he hasn't spent the nation's money?



"Could Mahama genuinely challenge my claim that he hasn't spent the country's money? What about Kuffour or Rawlings? Although he is no longer with us, the same applies to Rawlings."



He added "Atta Mills, do you recall the incident involving approximately 2 million dollars during his tenure? Thus, all of them, without exception, have spent the nation's finances.



"I'm making a point that none of them can legally challenge me in court. Even if they were to take me to court, it would only lead to their own troubles. The number of Ghanaians who would rally behind me would leave them regretful.



“That is why Madam Dapaah took her issue to court and now she is in trouble …so, any president who will make an attempt to go to court will be in trouble because the kind of information that Ghanaians will bring, he will see that, that is a wrong call. Do they think we will just leave them to just spend our money? always we will go after them and name and shame them, that they have spent our monies. “



Lawyer Martin Kpebu further urged Ghanaians to demand accountability from their leaders and not be afraid to question their actions.



"We shouldn’t be afraid, we should wake up and make noise to stop them doing so, what can they do, are they going to shoot us or what? For death, all of us will die, so we need to wake up," he emphasized.







