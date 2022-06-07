No Assembly has the capacity to construct two kilometres of road – Sam Pyne

Regional News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Municipal Chief Executive for Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Sam Pyne has bemoaned the inability of Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to build two kilometres of roads in the country.



The Kumasi MCE was candid to say that no Assembly has the wealth to build just two kilometres of roads in the country.



“What the Assemblies generate by way of Internally Generated Funds (IGF) coupled with the Common Fund cannot cater for the construction of two kilometres of roads. All that the Assemblies can do is the reshaping of some roads in their various jurisdiction,” he mentioned.



Mr. Sam Payne made this admission in reaction to the anger of some Race Course market women who were relocated from the Kumasi Central Market in the Central Business District of the Kumasi metropolis.



The women accused Mr. Sam Payne of failing to honour the promise of fixing the roads in the Race Course area.



“As an Assembly, we have not been able to fix the roads as promised because of these challenges,” he explained on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.



According to him, the construction of roads goes beyond the capacity of all Assemblies in the country.



“It is only the central government that can build roads,” he noted, adding that the Race Course market roads in the area have been captured under phase two of the Kumasi inner-city roads.