'No Action Talk Only': Ghana is gradually becoming a NATO country - Alan Kyeremanten

The former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has said that Ghana now more than ever needs leaders to deliver action than to engage in talk.



According to him, it is time for Ghanaians to focus on getting things done rather than talk, something he promised to engender in his Great Transformational Plan if he becomes president.



Delivering an address on January 10, 2023, the minister said that Ghana is gradually becoming a NATO country - No Action Talk Only - citing how little is done in concrete terms to concrete action to resolve existing problems.



“As a country, we must celebrate competence and excellence and not mediocrity. As a people, we must focus more on getting things done than talking. Ghana is gradually becoming a NATO country – “No Action Talk Only”. We need to remember that the use of time is a zero-sum game. What Ghana needs now are solutions and actions, not debates,” he said.



He formally declared his flagbearership bid in the 17-minute address. He thus declared his intention to contest in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries when nominations open.



He said of his intent: “I wish to use this platform to formally announce my decision to contest the flagbearership of the New Patriotic Party when the party officially opens nominations for that purpose.”



