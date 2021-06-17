Nkwanta North MP presents computer, megaphones to NCCE office

Regional News of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: GNA

Mr. John Oti Kwabena Bless, Member of Parliament (MP) of Nkwanta North Constituency, has presented a desktop computer and two megaphones to the Nkwanta North District Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).



The items valued at GH₵2,500.00 and procured from his share of the Common Fund were handed over to the Nkwanta North District Director of the NCCE at Kpassa in the Oti Region.



Mr Oti Bless said he was impressed by the activities of the NCCE even though they were under-resourced.



He said the Commission’s civic education activities, including rights and responsibilities, child protection, social auditing project, and anti-corruption, among others cannot be underestimated.



Mr Oti Bless urged Ghanaians to take civic education and rights seriously.



Mr Isaiah Kudzo Dordoe, the Nkwanta North Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who presented the items on behalf of the MP, said rule of law and the education of the citizens on their civic rights and obligations would ensure the strengthening of the country’s infant democracy.



“It also enhanced economic growth and development by providing the good political and business environment needed to attract both domestic and direct foreign investment,” he said.



He appealed to the people in the area to help maintain the prevailing peace and avoid violent acts since “peace comes from within.”



Mr Dordoe said peace and tolerance were key ingredients of democracy without which the country could face conflict.



Mr Nurudeen Fuseini, the Nkwanta North District Director of the NCCE, thanked the MP for the items and appealed to individuals, non-governmental organisations and corporate entities to support the Commission with logistics.



