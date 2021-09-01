Nkrumah says I should tell the youth to contest seats in 2024 – Captain Smart

General News of Wednesday, 1 September 2021

Ghanaian youth with the desire to contest the presidential as well as parliamentary seats in the 2024 general elections have been charged to press on.



According to host of Onua Maakye, Captain Smart, Ghana’s First President, the late Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah has promised to “assist” any youth who takes up the challenge to contest the presidential or parliamentary seat on December 7, 2024.



He has alleged that Ghana’s first prime minister made assertions through revelations to him.



“Kwame Nkrumah says I should tell every youth with the desire to contest a parliamentary seat to just come and see me, I will tell you what to do. We will turn the fortunes of this country around and Ghana will prosper," he charged.



Captain Smart added that there will be a major shake-up in Ghana due to the 2024 election results.



He has predicted mind-blowing wins for the youth.



“The youth in this country, listen to me. This is a message from Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, watch out for a surprise come 2021 in the presidential and parliamentary elections. Mark today’s date, It’s 1st September, if you are a youth with the desire to contest a presidential or parliamentary seat, then Kwame Nkrumah is telling you to have faith because there will be a lot of surprises in 2024. People will be taken by surprise, something big is coming."



He furthered: "Ghana will no longer be a family a business…this Fourth Republic has been a ‘family and friends’ from Rawlings to my father Kufuor, Mills, Mahama, Nana Addo, all of them practised ‘family and friends’ but mark my words, in 2024."



Captain Smart who has been a crusader against corruption under the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says that he will continue to speak truth to power despite attacks.



According to Mr Smart, no journalist in the country has supported the NPP as he did.



"This coming October, I will reveal the outcome of the 2024 elections, forget about EIU Research, it is bogus. I am the one who predicted that Nana Addo was going to win the elections if he got 90 votes in Wa, Roman Primary B polling station. Go and check the tapes, I said this with only two days into the elections," he added.