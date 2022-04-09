Nkrumah’s industrialisation drive incomparable – Jantuah 'schools' Gabby

General News of Saturday, 9 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has registered its displeasure with Gabby Otchere-Darko over his comments that his cousin, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has built more factories in his six-year reign than any other president of the country.



According to the CPP, these kinds of comparisons are stillbirths and must not even be thought of in the first place.



The General Secretary of the CPP, Nana Yaa Jantuah pissed by the claims of the president’s cousin said Ghana’s first President Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s industrialisation agenda of the country can only be compared to none.



She expressed the party’s displeasure on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Accra 100.5 FM, Friday, April 8, 2022.



“We don’t need to argue about who has built more factories in the country as president,” she argued.



She pledged to make data available on the industrialisation drive of the late Dr Kwame Nkrumah to correct many of these notions in the media space.



“As a nation, there are records of the industrialisation drive of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah like the Ghana Industrial Holdings Corporation (GIHOC), and Volta Aluminum Company (VALCO) just to mention a few. We need not argue or split heads over these facts which are still available for many Ghanaians to see,” she stated.



“Mr. Otchere-Darko should find somewhere to compare what his cousin [Akufo-Addo] has done in terms of building factories,” she noted, adding that the late Kwame Nkrumah was a selfless leader of the millennium.



She reminded Mr. Otchere-Darko that the model Dr. Kwame Nkrumah propounded for the development of Africa as part of the African Union is what the European Union is using to have Europe develop today