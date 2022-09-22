Nkrumah@113: Samia supports Jomoro Municipality

Regional News of Thursday, 22 September 2022

Source: Mensah B. Ruth

In honour of her father’s legacy, Samia Nkrumah this year assisted 50 women within the Jomoro Municipality in the Western Region with GHC1,000 each to start up their small businesses.



Additionally and as an initial step, her office donated 30 bags of cement to the Allowule community for the construction of their teachers’ Quarters.



The representatives of Samia Nkrumah also on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, presented youth groups in Half Assini and Nuba communities with football and jersey sets.



The day reached its climax with Osagyefo Gala Cup where Samia’s office supported New Day FM to see 16 teams battle for the Nkrumah trophy.



On September 21, 2021, Samia Yaba Nkrumah constructed a 3-unit classroom block at Tikobo 2 community and also an ultramodern washroom facility at Half Assini in honour of her father, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



Speaking to the media immediately after the kind gestures, Samia Yaba Nkrumah said her father stood for development across Ghana and Africa as a whole.



“Nkrumah stood for people and development across Ghana and Africa as a whole and there’s no better way to remember him than to keep doing good works in his name,” Samia noted.



She said she would continue to protect the legacies of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



She, therefore, called on the government of the day to revamp all the factories Dr. Kwame Nkrumah built in Ghana to create employment for the unemployed youth in the country.



She also appealed to the government to give scholarships to the brilliant but needy students in Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's family.



Samia Yaba Nkrumah bemoaned the bad nature of Samenye to Half Assini road and called on the government to reconstruct it.



Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the first president of Ghana was born at Nkroful in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region on September 21, 1909.