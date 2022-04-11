Nkroful Magistrate Court violence: Six more arrested

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 11 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Western Regional Police Command has arrested six more persons in connection with the violence that broke out at the Nkroful Magistrate Court, the Esiama Police Divisional Headquarters, and the Ellembelle District Assembly leading to the death of one person.



The total number of persons arrested so far is 10.



The Police had earlier indicated that 22 others were on the run and are currently being pursued.



The 4, who were arrested earlier, have been arraigned and remanded into Police custody.



The 6 will soon be arraigned as well.



They have been charged with rioting with offensive weapons and for causing unlawful damage to public property.



The four, Michael Anyimiah; Cosmos Gadekor; Kwame Gorkeh Miah, and Richard Tetteh; were among the youth who rioted on Friday, 1 April 2022, to demand the release of their colleagues standing trial.



The group also attacked the Ellembelle District Assembly and threatened to assault the District Chief Executive.



The four were also among the youth who stormed the Esiama Police, vandalized rooms, and caused damage to vehicles parked at the station including a 1 Toyota Hilux Pickup and 2 buses.



They were arrested on Thursday, 7 April 2022.