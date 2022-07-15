Nkrankrom residents appeal for Police post to combat crime

Regional News of Friday, 15 July 2022

Bono Region



Residents of Nkrankrom a community near Abesim in the Sunyani Municipality of the Bono Region have appealed for a police post to help combat crime in the area.



According to the residents, the activities of criminals in the area have soared in recent times making living there dangerous for them.



They revealed that people are mostly attacked by these criminals on the main St. James-Nkrankrom road at night.



Madam Faustina Asantewaa indicated that many people have had their bags, mobile phones and other valuables snatched from them between 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm on the stretch.



She added that crime in the area has increased because of the absence of police officers in the area to help crack down on their activities.



“This area is not safe at all especially at night because many people are attached by criminals and their items taken from them. This is because we do not have any police post in this area so we are appealing to the authorities to construct a police post in this area to crack down on these criminal activities and make the place safe for us”.



Mr Hayford Kumah, the Assembly Member for Nkrankrom Electoral Area who appealed on behalf of the residents said the nearest police post is at Abesim so the area has become a haven for criminals, thereby leading to a rise in petty thefts and stealing in the area.



“One major problem facing the people in this area is our security. The activities of criminals have become a headache for us because we don’t have a police post here so we are appealing to the police administration to set up a police post for us to control the crime here”.