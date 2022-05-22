Nkoranza saga: Police deploy ballistic experts to assist investigations

General News of Sunday, 22 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service has announced the deployment of ballistics experts to assist with investigations into the death of a young businessman named Albert Donkor in Nkoranza.



According to a statement issued by the Service on Sunday May 22, calm has since been restored in the area following protests and clashes with the police over the young man’s death.



“The Police announce for the information of the public that through sustained operations, the law-and-order situation in Nkoranza and its environs has been restored, and the Police are in firm control of the security of the area,” it said.



“As part of our investigations, the police forensic team including ballistic experts have been deployed to Nkoranza to assist in investigations. The investigations by the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) is ongoing and has been extended to include the police reaction to the mob attacks at the police station,” the statement added.



In the past week, youth in the area have alleged foul play into the killing of Albert Donkor.



The development comes after some police officers were said to have picked the deceased from his home in a private vehicle.



He [Albert Donkor] is said to have raised an alarm involving a police officer who is reported to have been engaged in a robbery operation.



The Police however insist the deceased was rather armed and lost his life in the anti-robbery operation it carried out.



















