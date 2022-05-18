Nkoranza mayhem: Catholic priest threatens to curse police over death of nephew

General News of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Police kill a 27-year-old resident of Nkoranze



Slained Nkoranza native tagged by police as a robbery suspect



Family of slained Albert Donkor demands justice



An uncle of the 27-year-old man who was shot and killed by the police in Nkoranza, Reverend Father Mathias Sarkodie says he would have evoked the curses of a deity on the police if not for his position.



Describing the killing of his nephew based on a concocted accusation of armed robbery, the catholic priest in an interview with Akoma FM stated that he would have resorted to cursing the police if not for he being a Christian.



“If not for the fact that I am a Reverend Minister, I would have invoked a deity to curse the police for their fabricated ‘armed robbery’ report over the death of my nephew,” he said.



“But for reasons that I am a Christian, the police deserve to be cursed by a deity to face the wrath of the gods,” he added.



His outburst is on the back of the death of Albert Donkor, who according to the police was a suspect in a series of robbery incidents, with some five other suspects.



His family led by Reverend Father Mathias Sarkodie who is their spokesperson have since denied the police report accusing their relative of being a robbery suspect.



According to the priest, the family has since handed the matter over to a lawyer for legal counsel.



Meanwhile, some youth of Nkoranza on Tuesday reportedly clashed with police in the area leading to the death of a teenager also identified as Victor Owusu.







The rampaging youth reportedly burnt car tyres on the principal street of Nkoranza to protest the killing of Albert Donkor.



Meanwhile, a police reinforcement is said to have restored calm and order in Nkoranza following Tuesday’s disturbances.







