Nkoranza South MP demands justice for Albert Donkor

General News of Monday, 16 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Albert Donkor killed by unknown persons



MP for Nkoranza South seeks justice



Nkoranza youth seek justice



Member of Parliament for Nkoranza South Constituency, Mr. Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum (Hon) has on behalf of his constituents called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government and the Inspector General of Police to ensure justice is not denied Albert Donkor who died in the hands of the Police.



He has also invited Ministers of State, his colleague MPs, human rights organisations, the media, and the clergy to add their voices to his demand for justice for his constituent who was shot by the police leading to his untimely death.



Narrating events leading to the death of the young man, Hon Agyekum said, "

On 25th April, 2022 at exactly 1:00am-midnight, Albert Donkor was picked up from his mother's residence at Kasadjan in the Nkoranza South Municipality by the Ghana Police Service on a suspicion of a robbery that had occurred on the Nkoranza- Kintampo road."



"He was denied access to a lawyer of his choice, his family members were denied access to him, he was never tried by any competent court, and, today, all we are hearing is - Albert is no more," he revealed, asking "how reckless can the police service be?"



According to the MP, the people of Nkoranza cannot stay silent when innocent Albert Donkor has been targeted and killed.



"The speculative and often uninformed initial reporting that characterizes eyewitnesses appears to be rapidly becoming the standard of the Ghana Police Service," he observed questioning the justification for arresting a civilian at his residence and subjecting him to torture causing his death and not that the death occurred as a result of a gun battle at the crime scene.



Hon. Agyekum emphasized that the rambling explanation given by the police that the victim was shot by the robbers when the victim led the police to arrest the other suspects at a ghetto is untenable and cannot be accepted by the people of Nkoranza South as the same excuse was given in the bullion van robbery case at Ashaiman.



"This is, indeed, a glaring and unfortunate display of incompetent strategic leadership within the police service. In fact, with this culture of policing there is no question that Ghana is living a nightmare with no end in sight. The police service should let the people of Nkoranza know the competent court that sanctioned the killing of Albert Donkor," the MP poured the frustrations of his constituents.



Read below the full statement of the MP



THE PEOPLE OF NKORANZA SOUTH DEMAND JUSTICE FOR ALBERT DONKOR



On 25th April, 2022 at exactly 1:00 am midnight, Albert Donkor was picked up from his mother's residence at Kasadjan in the Nkoranza South Municipality by the Ghana Police Service on a suspicion of robbery that had occurred on the Nkoranza- Kintampo road.



Albert Donkor was denied access to a lawyer of his choice, his family members were denied access to him, he was never tried by any competent court and today, all we are hearing is- Albert is no more, how reckless can the police service be. This is indeed an epidemic of injustice, the people of Nkoranza cannot stay silent when innocent Albert Donkor has been targeted and killed.



Given the near instantaneous ability to arrest suspected criminals, the responsibility to accurately and lawfully arrest, takes on an unprecedented importance. The speculative and often uninformed initial reporting that characterizes eye witnesses appears to be rapidly becoming the standard of the Ghana Police Service. What is the justification for arresting a civilian at his residence and subjecting him to torture causing his death and not that the death occurred as a result of a gun battle at the crime scene. The rambling explanation given by the police that the victim was shot by the robberies when the victim led the police to arrest the other suspects at a ghetto is untenable and cannot be accepted by the people of Nkoranza South as same excuse was given in the bullion van robbery case at Ashaiman.



This is indeed a glaring and unfortunate display of incompetent strategic leadership within the police service. In fact, with this culture of policing there is no question that Ghana is living a nightmare with no end in sight. The police service should let the people of Nkoranza know the competent court that sanctioned the killing of Albert Donkor.



I call on the President, Ministers of state, colleague MPs, human rights organisations and the clergy to add their voices to this clarion call to demand justice for Albert Donkor who was shot by the police leading to his untimely death as a result of the unprofessional conduct of some men in uniform. Finally, I wish to also call on Ghanaians to trend the hashtag #Justice4AlbertDonkor on the various social media platforms to make sure that Justice is not only done, but must be seen to be done.



HON. EMMANUEL KWADWO AGYEKUM



(MP FOR NKORANZA SOUTH CONSTITUENCY)