Nkoranza South MCE nominee gets 100 percent approval

Regional News of Sunday, 24 October 2021

Source: otecfmghana.com

Members of the Nkoranza South Municipal assembly on Friday, October 22, 2021, gave one hundred percent approval to Daniel Owuredu as the Municipal Chief Executive for the area.



All the 45 Assemblymembers endorsed Daniel Owuredu who was nominated by the President to represent him in the Municipality.



Daniel Owuredu has been Constituency youth, Assemblyman for two consecutive terms as well as the current Bono East Regional Youth Organizer for ruling NPP.



The exercise, which was supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC), attracted traditional and religious leaders, politicians, family members and the public.



Daniel Owuredu thanked the President for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to work to realize the vision of the President for the district.



He also thanked the Assemblymembers for the overwhelming support and called for unity from all stakeholders to speed up the development process in the area and transform the socio-economic lives of the people.



Daniel Owuredu recounted his experiences as a grassroots campaigner, polling station executive, constituency chairman and assembly member, saying it would help him to work with all the people to bring the needed development to the area.



The Bono East Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu Gyan appealed d the traditional leaders and Assemblymembers for their continuous support.



The Minister urged the confirmed nominee to respect the Assemblymembers and stakeholders while they work in the office.



Mr. Gyan assured Assemblymembers of capacity-building programmes throughout the region.