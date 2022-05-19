Nkoranza Police Personnel flee post amidst fears of more attacks

General News of Thursday, 19 May 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Police Officers stationed at the Nkoranza Municipal Command are leaving their post following a clash with rampaging youth that led to the death of one person and several injured.



While demonstrating against the killing of a resident, Albert Akwasi Donkor, the youth attacked the Municipal Police Headquarters and freed six suspects in custody, according to a Police statement.



The suspect died after he was shot during a Police intelligence operation, according to a Police statement.



Shortly after a meeting between the Nkoranza Police Command and a high-powered security delegation from Accra, officers were seen packing out with their families.



“The officers were hurriedly leaving the Post with their families and belongings. We tried speaking with them but they were tight-lipped,” GBC News’ Bono East Correspondent Samuel Ayamah reported.