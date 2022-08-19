Nkoranza North MP donates medical equipment worth GH₵100,000 to District Health Directorate

Regional News of Friday, 19 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Nkoranza North Constituency, Joseph Kwasi Mensah has donated a large quantity of medical equipment and supplies to the District’s Health Directorate to aid in the delivery of quality healthcare in the area.



The equipment and medical supplies worth GHC100, 000 were presented to the directorate for onward distribution to clinics, CHPS compounds and other health centres in the constituency.



The life-saving items donated by Joseph Kwasi Mensah include 10 delivery Beds, 10 BP Checkers, 10 Medical scales, 10 Hospital Beds, 10 Ultrasound Scanners, other basic health equipment and one motorbike to facilitate movements.



Speaking during the presentation, the lawmaker said quality healthcare delivery is a priority for his office and that he will work hard to ensure that the standard of healthcare delivery in the constituency is improved.



He expressed the conviction that his gesture will remove some challenges faced by health practitioners in the district in the discharge of their duties.



“One of the utmost priorities of my office is to assist greatly in the delivery of quality healthcare services to everyone in our constituency. I often acknowledged during my campaign tour, the conditions of the structures of our Health Centres coupled with the lack of basic medical equipment needed to ensure good healthcare delivery.



“I believe that this donation will reduce the misery and frustrations that patients had to go through in receiving healthcare service from our Health Centres,” he said.



Joseph Kwasi Mensah reveals plans to renovate clinics, CHPS compounds and other health facilities in the area which are not in the best of shapes.



He commended his constituents for their unwavering support and encouraged them to keep faith in his office.



"I have as well initiated a renovation exercise to be done in CHPS Compounds and Clinics across the constituency. For instance, the Busunya Polyclinic Maternity Ward which has seen no facelift for over 34 years is now under renovation. The ward is being enlarged to accommodate more than 10 people, with decent washrooms for our mothers at labour.



"I appreciate the prayers and encouragement coming from every one of my constituents. I believe that together we can do it even in these hard times," he said.



The District Health Director lauded the MP for his continued support to the directorate, stressing that the equipment could not have come at a better time.



He expressed gratitude to the MP for the gesture and mentioned that healthcare delivery was a combined effort which required the support of everyone.



