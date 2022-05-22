Nkoranza MP calls independent probe over Albert Donkor's death

General News of Sunday, 22 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Albert Donkor was killed by unknown persons



Nkoranza MP accuses the Ghana Police Service



Nkoranza MP calls for an independent probe



Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum, MP, Nkoranza South constituency, is calling for an independent probe over the alleged murder of his 'son', Albert Donkor, in Nkoranza by some officers of the Ghana Police Service.



According to him, the people Nkoranza are angry and have expressed their distrust in the police’s ability to impartially investigate the alleged murder of the young man.



Speaking on Citi FM's 'The Big Issue', Agyekum said, “the concern of the police is not about those who are dead but their concern, for which reason they’ve brought people from Accra is to gather evidence of people who destroyed a flat screen TV and a pickup truck at the police station when they [youth] were demonstrating the last time… I was in court yesterday with the young men who were arrested over the demonstration and the police’s interest is to arrest the people who are in hospital now, even those undergoing surgery.”



The MP threatened to make public incriminating evidence against the police in Nkoranza at the press conference scheduled for Tuesday, May 24.



“This is getting people angrier and therefore, the whole town has planned that we will have a press conference on Tuesday. You don’t have to trust them [Police]. Their statement is very inconsistent and nobody here believes the police now. The police officers are in to protect themselves and if we don’t get an independent person to probe this matter, this issue will go nowhere,” Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum stressed.