Nkoranza: Family rejects body of Albert Donkor until justice is served

General News of Friday, 20 May 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

Family of murdered Albert Donkor have stated that they do not want to see the dead body of their deceased son until they get justice.

27 -year- old Albert Donkor, a footballer and digital television installer, died under mysterious circumstances in Nkoranza.



The late Donkor is said to have been picked up from his Nkoranza South home by armed officers at 2:00am on April 24, 2022 in an unregistered vehicle on an anti-armed robbery operation.



Police sources reportedly told the family Donkor was hit by a bullet by a supposed member of an armed robbery gang when the victim was leading them to other accomplices.



But the family accuses the Police of masterminding the killing of an innocent man adding that Albert may have been targeted after he chanced on a robbery operation involving some police officers.



On Tuesday 16th May 2022, some irate youth poured onto the streets in a heated confrontation with the Police.



The youth reportedly attacked the Municipal Police headquarters destroying vehicles parked at the premises.



The Police had to fire gunshots to disperse the irate crowd.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Uncle of Albert Donkor, Mr Augustine Donyina said the boy was never a criminal.



According to him, his nephew was killed because the police officers were scared that he (Albert Donkor) would expose the police officers who were allegedly involved in the robbery at Nkoranza,



According to the Uncle, Albert Donkor told them that one of the police officers who was involved in the robbery lived with his family there but fled when the incident happened .



“We want to see the police officers that came for Albert Donkor punished since he died in their custody . We do not want to see body of Albert Donkor until we get justice,” he said.



Meanwhile, he said even if they do not get justice in Ghana, they will go to International Court to seek justice.