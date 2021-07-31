Nkonya Wurupong Traditional Area outdoors Adontenhene and Adontenhemaa

Regional News of Saturday, 31 July 2021

Source: GNA

The Nkonya Wurupong Traditional Area in the Oti Region, has outdoor newly enstooled Adontenhene, Adontenhemaa, and Okyeame.



They are Nana Komla Akpoah II, Adontenhene was known in private life as Mr Moses Appiah, Businessman, Nana Adjoa Kaafie Kodia I, Adontenhemaa, in private life as Madam Rosemary Nkansah, a staff of Frerol Rural Bank and Okyeame Kwaku Deh.



Nana Akpoah who is by his enstoolment, the Warlord of the Traditional Area said he would unite the Area through dialogue and education.



He said he would 'fight' for educational issues in the area since most schools became almost empty due to conflicts and the unwillingness of children to go to school.



The Adontenhene noted that he was ready to champion all peaceful efforts to ensure unity between the people of Nkonya and Alavanyo Traditional Areas.



He said he was poised to encourage children to value education and eschew all forms of bad habits.



Nana Kodia, on her part, said her position as a leader would be extended to all communities within the area.



She said her main focus would be on girl-child education since it tended to alleviate poverty in the area.



The Adontenhemaa said she would also train the youth to acquire skills that would help them generate income which was a means of reducing teenage pregnancies.



She noted that peace was a necessary ingredient for development and was ready to educate her subjects on the need for peaceful coexistence.



Nana Kofi Ampadu II, Kyedomhene on behalf of Nana Kwadwo Asiakwa II, Paramount Chief of Nkonya Wurupong Traditional Area, said the installation was in accordance with tradition.



He said the Nkonya Wurupong Traditional Area needed to get leaders to occupy the vacant traditional positions for development.



Nana Ampadu noted that the area lacked developments such as education, roads, infrastructure, and health.



He said there was the need for the upgrade of trunk roads as well as to give the Biakoye Girls Senior High School the necessary attention to make it attractive and patronized.



The Kyedomhene said the Volta lake needed to be put into good use by providing a source of living for the youth through fish farming.



He also said the Area was soliciting for the siting of the District hospital.