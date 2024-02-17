Nkawkaw accident update: 17 pupils receiving treatment across hospitals in Nkawkaw and Koforidua

General News of Saturday, 17 February 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Seventeen children involved in the accident that occurred at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region on Thursday are currently receiving treatment across hospitals in Nkawkaw and Koforidua.



A Nissan Patrol vehicle, said to be the official vehicle of the District Chief Executive for Atwima Kwanwoma in the Ashanti region, Prince Karikari, is said to have crashed into the Hyundai mini bus on which they were.



Eyewitnesses say the driver of the bus attempted an unapproved U-Turn whilst driving on the shoulders of the road from the Accra-Kumasi direction at a spot near Nanchia.



A female teacher identified as Dorcas Dede and three children died.



The Kwahu West, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Hon Lawyer Yaw Owusu Addo, speaking on Nkawkaw based Agoo FMhe said Medical teams continue to work tirelessly to save those injured.



Eleven (11) are at Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital, three (3) at Agyakwa Hospital Nkawkaw, three (3) in Koforidua, and the DCE and his team involved in the accident have been transferred to Kumasi receiving treatment.