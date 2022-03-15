Nkawkaw MP pays tuition fee for 56 tertiary students

General News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Nkawkaw Constituency, Joseph Frimpong, has paid the tuition fees of some 56 tertiary students within his constituency.



The gesture according to the legislator forms part of his efforts to promote education and educational activities in the country.



According to him, he received applications for support from youths within his jurisdiction who are entering tertiary institutions like Teacher Training Colleges, Nursing Training Colleges and Technical Universities.



Nkawkaw MP, Joseph Frimpong speaking to the media, Mr. Joseph Frimpong said that the sum of GHC31,000 from his MP’s Education Fund has been dedicated to pay the tuition fees of those who filed an application for his assistance.



“The applications that came to the office are 56 and we have decided to assist all of them. We are dedicating GHC31,000 to fund their tuition fees.



"Because it is school fees, we are not giving them the monies but we have prepaid cheques to be paid into their school accounts and we are calling on their relatives to take the documents and complete the process”.



He noted that it is a one-time scholarship and if any beneficiary who needs help again come next year will have to reapply.



The Nkawkaw MP explained that this will help update their system and avoid paying for persons who may have completed since some are final year students and the scholarship will be a yearly programme.



He took the opportunity to advise the youth who have benefited to take their studies serious so that he will not be disappointed in the steps taken but will be delighted in the end.



Some of the beneficiaries together with their parents assured the lawmaker of utilizing the opportunity given them wisely and not disappoint him.



They expressed their profound gratitude to him for his generosity and asked God to bless him.