Nkawie police mount operation to check indiscipline on roads

Regional News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: GNA

The Nkawie Divisional Police Command has mounted an operation to check traffic indiscipline and other offenses on roads and highways in the area.



The aim is to ensure that drivers, motor riders, passengers, and pedestrians complied with road traffic regulations to help reduce accidents and fatalities in the area.



Superintendent Mathew Boa-Amponsem, Divisional Motor Traffic, and Transport Department (MTTD) Commander, who is leading the operations, told the Ghana News Agency that the objective was to bring sanity on the roads.



He said some drivers and motor riders arrested for various offenses were processed and sent to court.



Among the offenses were driving or riding without valid licenses, not wearing seat belts, without number plates, and helmets, among others.



Superintendent Boa-Amponsem said the Nkawie circuit court fined the offending drivers and riders various sums of money or in default serve different jail terms.



He said the police would continue to work on the roads to ensure that drivers obeyed traffic regulations to reduce accidents on the country’s roads.