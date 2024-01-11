Nitiwul is a bird, he shouldn’t try anything nasty during elections – Lante Vanderpuye

Politics of Thursday, 11 January 2024

Source: myxyzonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Ododiodoo, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has warned the Minister for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, to desist from trying any intimidation tactics during the 2024 general elections.



The former Sports Minister who was speaking on Dwaboase on Power FM cautioned that should Nitiwul take advantage of his position in government to foment any political unrest in bid to help the NPP government hold on to power, he will not like the reaction of the opposition NDC.



Vanderpuye’s comment follows a recent statement made by the Defence Minister who is also the Bimbia MP seeking to scare the NDC fanatics in the constituency.



Ahead of the parliamentary primaries of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nitiwul, who is being contested by Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Zaruk, stated that he would use his contender to teach the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) a great lesson during the 2024 polls.



“I say that they should let that gentleman contest because they say the gentleman has not filled out the form…Let him fill out the form properly and allow him to contest the election, and we will see how I will treat him in the constituency. I will use him to show the NDC what I will do to them in 2024. Tell him I will use him to test what I will do to the NDC in the 2024 election,” Nitiwul stated after his vetting.



The statement has raised concerns within the rank and file of the NDC, with some interpreting it as a warning about unrests that the NPP government has planned to orchestrate during the elections.



But reacting to the statement from Nitiwul, the MP for Odododiodoo sent a strong signal to the Defence Minister not to dare try anything that will lead to chaos else he will be faced squarely by Ghanaians.



To him, the NPP government has failed miserably and Ghanaians are impatiently waiting to vote against them on December 7 this year.



“Nitiwul is a bird. He is a young boy; he shouldn’t try anything nasty because he will be dealt with,” Vanderpuye told host Kwame Minkah.



Declining to go into details, the former pugilist said, “If I spit on him, his feathers will be wet. He should not try to cause trouble in any form either through the military or the police. He will hear from us. This is the reason I have left Parliament.”