Ningo-Prampram Assembly launches ‘Clean Your Frontage Campaign’

The Ningo-Prampram District Assembl has launched the operation ‘Clean Your Frontage Campaign’ with a clean-up exercise at Dawhenya to ensure healthy living.



The eight-hour exercise, led by the Environmental Health Department of the Assembly, saw participants desilting the gutters along the main road and clearing the bushes.



Shop owners at Dawhenya closed their shops and joined in the exercise, complementing the efforts of workers of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, youth and opinion leaders of the area.



Mr Al-Latiff Amanor, the Ningo-Prampram District Chief Executive, encouraged residents to take part in the exercise to address the challenge of poor environmental sanitation in the district.



He reminded them that good sanitation and cleanliness ensured healthy living and, therefore, must be prioritised.



Madam Evelyn Nani, the Ningo-Prampram District Environmental Health Officer, expressed joy at the enthusiasm with which residents engaged in the exercise and urged them to maintain it to keep their immediate environs clean.



She announced that from February 2022 the Environmental Health Officers, accompanied by personnel from the District Police Command, would go round to ensure cleanliness at all areas.



Mr Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, launched the campaign to keep the Region clean as part of the “Make Accra Work Again Agenda.”

