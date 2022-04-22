You are here: HomeNews2022 04 22Article 1521794

Regional News of Friday, 22 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nine-year-old boy falls to death after seeing snake on coconut tree

A nine-year-old class four pupil is reported to have died after falling from a coconut tree at Enyan Abaasa in the Ajumako Eyan Essiam Distric of the Central Region.

According to a report by Classfmonline.com, the student of Enyan Abaase D/A School sighted a snake on top of a coconut tree he had climbed on a farm to pluck some fruits.

The little boy known for trading in coconut during school vacations, fell from the tree out of fear after spotting the snake.

Identified as Paa Kwasi, the deceased who fell to his death on Tuesday, April 19, 2021, has since been buried.

He was buried a day after the accident leading to his death.

