Nine-year-old boy escapes from kidnappers with the help of a blade

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 3 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• 9-year-old Philip Ametepe was kidnapped at Kasoa but was found at Broadcasting



• He escaped his kidnappers with the help of a blade



• Philip overheard the kidnappers planning his relocation before escaping



A nine-year-old boy identified as Philip Ametepe has narrated how he escaped possible death at the hand of some men who kidnapped him at Broadcasting near Kasoa in the Ga South municipality.



Philip Ametepe said he was on his way to search for his stepmother’s phone case which he misplaced when some men attacked him.



He narrated that he was held from behind while his mouth was covered with a handkerchief.



“I saw them coming from behind me but it didn’t occur to me that they were after me so I disregarded it. They caught me and covered my mouth with a handkerchief and then I fell unconscious. When I woke up, I realized they had tied me in a sack.



According to Philip, he remembered he had a blade in his pocket when he regained consciousness, andit was it that he freed himself.



“…my stepmother sent me to buy a blade and I had kept that in my pocket so I used it to cut open the sack and run away,” the boy narrated.



Philip said while he was still in the sack, he overhead the kidnappers planning on how to relocate him.



“I overheard the kidnappers discussing among themselves that I should be transported to a new location because by now I had recovered…,” he narrated his ordeal to Angel FM’s Odehyie Kwaku Asiedu.



He adds that some residents he run into helped him by handing him over to the New Weija Police.



The alleged kidnappers are yet to be arrested.



