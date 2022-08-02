Nine suspects, including three JHS students detained for attacking teacher

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Akyem Tafo District Police Command has arrested nine (9) suspects for attacking a teacher of Akyem Anyinasin Methodist Junior High School leading to the closure of the school since Friday, July 29, 2022.



The suspects include six (6) town folks and three (3) Junior High School students -a final year and 2 form two students.



An effort was underway to arrest a drug store operator who allegedly peddle drugs to the youth in the community.



They were arrested after admitting to the offence at an emergency meeting between the Abuakwa North Municipal Security Council (MUSEC), the Ghana Education Service (GES), and the Chiefs and opinion leaders of Akyem Anyinasin on Monday, August 1, 2022.



It was revealed that an uncle of one of the suspect students operates a drug store in the community, and Illegally sells Psychopharmacological drugs, particularly tramadol and D10 which are abused by the youth.



The student, therefore, smuggles some of these drugs to his gang to take together with them.



On the fateful day of July 24, 2022, the student reportedly took some of the drugs to school to take with his mates hence was dizzy and drowsy in class.



The teacher observed and rebuked them for joining gangsters in town to engage in deviant acts. They were later disciplined by the teacher.



After the school closed, the students went to inform their accomplices who are town folks to attack the teacher, threatened, and forced him to kneel to apologize for his action.



At a meeting in the Chief’s palace, the suspects were made to sign a bond of good behaviour but were subsequently arrested and taken to Akyem Tafo District Police Command to assist in further investigation.



MUSEC led by the Abuakwa North Municipal Chief Executive Alhaji Umar Bodinga said the suspects will be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent.



The victim’s teacher has requested the Ghana Education Service to transfer him from the community.



Anyinasin Methodist JHS is expected to be reopened on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, by the GES.