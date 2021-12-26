Nine robbery suspects in custody, Police pursue 3 others after an attack on a mining firm at Enchi

General News of Sunday, 26 December 2021

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad attached to the Enchi District Police Command through an intelligence-led operation on Thursday, December 23, 2021 arrested nine suspected armed robbers, following their attack on a mining firm at Enchi in the Western North Region.



The nine suspects are Kweku Larry aged 48 years, Morro Gabri aged 34 years, Sulley Adongo aged 32 years, Sem Anthony alias Attah aged 31 years, Mohammed Issah aged 30 years, Solomon Mensah aged 28 years, Tahiru Fatau aged 27 years, Kwame Kunsoro aged 25 years and Kofi Lale aged 18 years.



The Police report indicates that on Monday, December 20, 2021, suspects Sem Anthony and Kweku Larry in the company of a Chinese national reported at the Enchi Police Station that they had been robbed of their black Pump action gun, an lnfinix Spark 5 mobile phone together with an OPPO cell phone and an unspecified amount of money by a group of armed men at the outskirt of Ankaase about 1330 hours.



Acting on intelligence gathered, the Wenchi District Police Commander together with the Anti-Robbery Squad carried out a targeted special operation on the night of Thursday, December 23, 2021, leading to the arrest of the nine suspects.



“Investigations established that suspects Kweku Larry, Tahiru Fatau and Sulley Adongo are security guards at the mining firm and suspect Sem Anthony alias Attah the driver of the miners conspired and masterminded the robbery.



“A search on them led to the retrieval of an amount of Four Thousand, Five Hundred Ghana Cedis (GH₵ 4,500.00) which they admitted was part of their share of the booty.



“The Anti-Robbery Squad is vigorously pursuing the remaining three suspects currently on the run to face prosecutions.



“The Police Administration commends the Enchi District Police Command for their swift response in arresting the robbery suspects. We are determined to flush out criminals within our communities for peace and security,” the Police said in a statement.