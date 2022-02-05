Nine individuals in ‘galamsey’, fraud funded political parties during 2020 elections -CDD-Ghana Report

General News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Research conducted by the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has revealed that at least nine individuals engaged in ‘galamsey’ and fraud, funded political parties during the 2020 general elections as top financiers.



According to the report, seven financiers were involved in serious and organized crime, one in illegal oil bunkering and the other an alleged fraudulent business.



"Nine financiers were found to be involved in illicit and serious and organised crime (SOC)-related activities," said a synopsis of the report.



"The SOC activities identified include illegal mining/galamsey (seven financiers); illegal oil bunkering (one financier); and alleged fraudulent business (one financier)," the report indicated.



The research also revealed that it takes two years for politicians to recover monies they invested in campaigns prior to their election into office.



According to the Director of Advocacy and Policy Engagement at CDD-Ghana, Dr Kojo Pumpuni Asante, this development is worrying and dangerous for the country's democracy.



"We have a situation where candidates need to invest huge sums to be able to contest elections. Our research has shown that it will take about two years of untouched salary for these individuals to recuperate the amounts they invested; this is very dangerous," Dr Asante said on Assase radio.



