Nine aspirants file for Adaklu DCE position

Regional News of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: GNA

Nine persons have filed nominations to contest the position of District Chief Executive (DCE) for Adaklu.



The candidates include Mr Phanuel Kadey Donkor, the current DCE of the area.



Mr Stephen Obimpeh, Adaklu Constituency Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in a telephone interview on Thursday.



The other candidates are Mr Charles Aklaku, Contractor, Rev. Jerry Wedanu, a Pastor, Ms Juliana Kpedekpo, a Public Servant and Ms Cate Ametefe, Director, Adaklu District Nation Builders Corp (NABCO).



The rest are Mr Nicholas Amanfu, Adaklu District NADMO Director, Mr Benson Tozah Akpator, an Accountant, Mr Aaron Fenuku, a teacher and Mr Bright Nyatsikor, Volta Regional Public Relations Officer of National Health Insurance Authority.



Mr Obimpeh said a committee vetted the nine persons and four were shortlisted.



He, however, did not disclose the names of those shortlisted but said the names were forwarded to Accra for action.



Meanwhile, Mr Emmanuel Gbeku, Constituency Chairman of NPP, said the leadership of the Party was highly interested in the development of the district.



"The NPP government would give a fair chunk of the national cake to the district," he said.



He expressed the hope that the President would appoint the right person to help execute the programmes and policies of the government and help develop the district.