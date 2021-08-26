Nima wedding turns bloody as 27-year-old woman dies from stray bullet

General News of Thursday, 26 August 2021

A wedding celebration turned sour after a resident of Nima-Freetown got hit by a stray bullet shot by jubilant friends and family of the bride and groom.



27-year-old Eunice Yeboah was on her way home on Sunday, August 22, in the company of her younger brother, Wisdom, when the mishap occurred.



The bullet, according to her brother who narrated the incident to Laud Adu-Asare on GhanaWeb’s #SayItLoud programme, hit her through her hip and penetrated her stomach.



Wisdom noted that after failing to get adequate help at the Maamobi Polyclinic, they rushed her to the Police Hospital to seek further treatment.



This was after they were turned away by the Accra Regional Hospital also known as Ridge Hospital.



After a 6-hour surgery to remove the bullet from her body, the doctor revealed that Eunice’s intestines and womb had been badly ruptured and would need further treatment.



Eunice’s mother, Janet, also told GhanaWeb that after stitching and joining her intestines, the doctor told them she had to be put in a machine that would cost them GHC2000.



“...Doctor told me that they were done with the operation but she is unconscious and had been put on oxygen so we should pray. After some time the doctor said Eunice had to be put in a machine to help her recovery but would cost us GHC2000.



"I told them I had only GHC1300 so I would like to make an initial deposit while I request for the remainder. I used a portion of the money to buy medicines that were prescribed by the doctor...



"After back and forth while she battled for her life, Eunice passed away on Tuesday dawn..." the deceased's mother added tearfully.



More soon...