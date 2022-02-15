Nima violence: ‘Kumordzi gang’ leader granted GH¢80,000 bail

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two rival groups face-off on the streets of Nima



Police intervention breaks gang-fight



One of two gang leaders in Nima violence still on the run



One of the suspected ringleaders in the violence that broke out at Nima on January 18 has been granted bail.



Ibrahim Hussain, aka Kumodzi according to the police led his Kumordzi group in the gang violence that saw gun and machete-wielding youth engage in an open street clash which led to several persons sustaining injuries.



An Accra Circuit Court on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, granted bail to Ibrahim and three other suspects Farouk Dawda aka Omoni, Aziz Suleman and Zakari Mohammed aka Miller, who are all linked to the case.



According to a graphic.com.gh report sighted by GhanaWeb, the four were granted a GH¢80,000 bail each with two sureties each by the court.



Charged with conspiracy to riot with weapons, rioting with weapons and causing all the suspects pleaded not guilty in court.



They are asked by the court to report to the Nima police twice weekly as part of their bail conditions.



The court on Tuesday, February 1, granted eight other suspects related to the matter a total sum of GH¢640,000 bail.



The suspects Abdul Gafaru Mahama, Atarouwa Bassam, Abdul Mumuni Gariba, Mohammed Saabi Barinu, Bashiru Ganiru, Illiasu Salim, Ibrahim Moro and Issah Seidu were charged with conspiracy to riot with weapons, rioting with weapons and causing harm.



They are to re-appear in court on March 9, 2022.



Violence broke out on the streets of Mamobi and Nima in what police described as a clash between two rival gangs.



The gangster groups were identified by police as ‘Bombom group’ and the ‘Kumodzi group’ based at Mamobi and Nima Gutter, respectively.



Meanwhile the leader of the ‘Bombom group’ Ali Awudi, alias Bomba is said to be still on the run.