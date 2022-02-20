Nima violence: Gang leader of ‘Bombom’ group arrested

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 20 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Another gang leader arrested over Nima shootings



Police issues statement in connection to Nima Brutality



Some suspects in Nima-Mamobi violence granted bail



One of the lead suspects in the rivalry groups responsible for the violent clashes that occurred at Nima-Mamobi in January 2022 has been arrested, the police have confirmed.



In a statement released by the Ghana Police Service on Sunday, February 20, 2022, it has been disclosed that Ali Awudi, who took to his heels since the incident went viral, has finally been arrested at Aflao through an intelligence-led operation.



According to the police, the 'bombom gang' leader was arrested through similar means by which the suspected leader of the 'Kumodzi gang', Ibrahim Hussein alias Kumodzi was arrested.



“Suspect Ali Awudi, one of the Nima Riot Kingpins and leader of the “Bombom gang” has been arrested by the police. The suspect who has been on the run since the recent Mamobi-Nima violence which occurred on January 18, 2022 was arrested at Aflao through an intelligence-led operation. His arrest means that the leaders of the two groups are both in police custody. Suspect Ibrahim Hussein alias Kumodzi, leader of the Kumordzi group was earlier arrested on February 4, 2022 in a similar intelligence-led exercise,” the police wrote on their Facebook page.



The police detailed that 14 suspects have since been arrested in connection to the incident and there is currently a manhunt for other members of the gang who are currently in hiding.



Meanwhile, on Tuesday, February 1, the court granted eight suspects linked to the ‘Nima riot’ a total sum of GH¢640,000 bail.



The suspects were charged with conspiracy to riot with weapons, rioting with weapons and causing harm to two persons, Frimpong Boateng and Shaibu Abdul Razak, who are receiving treatment.



The accused persons identified as Abdul Gafaru Mahama, Atarouwa Bassam, Abdul Mumuni Gariba, Mohammed Saabi Barinu, Bashiru Ganiru, Illiasu Salim, Ibrahim Moro and Issah Seidu are expected to re-appear on March 9, 2022.



Background



Preliminary police investigations indicated that a violent disturbance that earlier took place on the streets of Nima, Accra, was orchestrated by two gangster groups, namely, the ‘Bombom group’ and the ‘Kumodzi group’ based in Mamobi and Nima, respectively.



This was discovered after a viral video in which shooting scenes on the streets of Nima by some young men wielding guns and other weapons, such as machetes and clubs were spotted on social media.



Read the statement below;



