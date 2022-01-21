Nima shooting: We are sitting on a timebomb; the youth will rise up one day – Spokesperson of Chief Imam

General News of Friday, 21 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two youth groups clash over superiority contest in Nima, Maamobi



Police on manhunt for gang leaders



9 suspects in grip of police over shooting incident



The national Chief Imam has stated that the shooting incident that occurred in Nima, a suburb of Accra could only be the tip of the iceberg of what the youth in the country are capable of doing in plunging the country into a state of insecurity.



In an interview with Accra-based Joy FM on Wednesday, January 19, the spokesperson of the Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, mentioned that the shocking incident has awakened a renewed effort to be aimed at watering down the unforeseen security threats.



He opined that the office of the Chief Imam together with other stakeholders would proffer solutions to deal with the security threat which he describes as “cancerous”.



“Already the Chief Imam has made a commitment to cooperate with the police in any matter that has to do with the security of the people during different visits that was paid on him by the former and current IGP and the Chief Imam is part and parcel of the National security dialogue on which I represent.



“We are working together….this new incident gives another reason to really strengthen our work and seek a very strategic approach in dealing with this because it has become like something cancerous which you need short, medium and long term approach to deal with. What has happened today is a sense to tell us that we are all sitting on a time bomb and our youth can rise up one day to create a situation of insecurity that affects everybody” Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu said.



Nima and Maamobi were on Tuesday, January, 18, turned into a warzone as rival youth groups slashed each other out with machetes amidst sporadic shootings.



The police in a subsequent press conference disclosed that the two groups were fighting to assert their superiority in the area over each other.



Meanwhile, the police have arrested 9 suspects in connection with the incident and additionally place a bounty of GHC 20,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the gang leaders.