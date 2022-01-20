Nima clash: Ringleader arrested as police retrieve 12 spent bullets

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Two(2) persons have been confirmed to have suffered gunshot wounds following violent clashes between two rival youth groups at Nima a suburb of Accra, MyNewsGh.com has confirmed.



Soala Yusif and Kwadwo Boateng who happened to be around the scene of violence received bullet wounds and are currently on admission at the 37 military hospital receiving treatment.



Thirty-year-old Abdul Gafari Mohammed who is believed to have played a key role in the violence police disclosed to MyNewsGh.com has been arrested while efforts are underway to apprehend his accomplices said to be on the run.



Police say they retrieved twelve (12) fired empty shells and one live bullet were retrieved from the scene.



Three AAA life ammunition, 0ne pistol magazine, two machetes, two knives, a toy pistol and two mobile phones were also retrieved from a barbering shop that was vandalized by the rioters.



According to the police account, There was a misunderstanding on Tuesday between two rival groups namely ” Bombom Group” led by Ali Awudi and “Kumodji Group led by Ibrahim Hussain ” based in Mamobi and Nima gutter respectively



It is alleged that there was a clash between the groups along the main road from the Nima gutter upwards over what is yet to be made public.



Meanwhile, officials of the Ghana Police Service indicate that a number of Patrol Teams from the National Patrol Department, the Greater Accra region and the local patrol teams have been deployed within the area to maintain law and order and also to get the parties complicit in the violence arrested.