Nima clash: 8 suspects granted 640K bail

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

An Accra Circuit court has on Tuesday, 1 February 2022 granted 8 out of the 12 suspects arraigned in connection with the violence that erupted at Nima bail of GHS80,000 with two sureties each.



The 8 suspects, Atarouwa Bassam; Abdul Mumuni Gariba; Abdul Gafaru Mahama; Mohammed Saabi Barinu; Bashiru Ganir; Illiasu Salim; Issah Seidu, and Ibrahim Moro are also to report to the police twice every week.



The charge sheet has also been amended by the Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey to include another suspect, Farouk Dawda who was recently arrested.



According to the new charge sheet, the suspects are being charged with conspiracy to riot with weapons, rioting with weapons, and causing harm.



They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.



Two others including the newly-arrested suspect Farouk Dawda aka Omoni and Aziz Suleman were denied bail.



They were denied bail after the prosecution indicated that granting the two bail would interfere with investigations.



The two are facing the same charges as the 8 and have also pleaded not guilty.



All suspects are to reappear before the court on Tuesday, 15 February 2022.



However, the leaders of the two gangs involved in the violence are still on the run.



Nima witnessed gangsterism and mass violence around 3.30 pm on Tuesday, 18 January 2022 when two rival groups led respectively by Kumordzi, alias Ibrahim Hussein; and Bombom, alias Ali Awudu, who have always disagreed on issues, went all out on the streets of Nima.



Meanwhile, the police administration has set aside a GHS20,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest of the leaders of the two rival gangs behind the mass violence.