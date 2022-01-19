You are here: HomeNews2022 01 19Article 1447987

General News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

Nima Clashes: I ran for my life after hearing gunshots – Resident recounts

A resident of Nima in Accra who witnessed the violent clash in the area on Tuesday, January 18 has recounted that he fled upon hearing gunshots.

“I ran away after hearing the gunshots from the people,” he told TV3’s George Kwening who reported from the scene after the Police had intervened.

The Police had said they strongly intervened in the Nima violence and brought the situation under control on Tuesday, January 18.

Meanwhile, the suspected criminals are being pursued to face justice, the Police said.



