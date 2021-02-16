General News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Nii Nortey Adumyuah IV calls for peace as they mourn the late Osu Mantse

Nii Nortey Adumyuah IV, Osu Kinkawe Dzaase

Below is the full release



PRESS STATEMENT



ISSUED BY NII NORTEY ADUMUAH OSIAHENE IV AND THE OSU KINKAWE DZAASE ON THE DEATH OF



NII OKWEI KINKA DOWUONA VI



The Osu Kinkawe Dzaase calls on members of the two Royal Houses, Heads of the four Quarters of Osu, members of Osu Traditional Council, Colleague Kinkawe Dzaase, members, Eminent citizens of Osu, to embrace Peace and to Foster Unity



As you all may be aware, Osu has had more than its fair share of chieftaincy disputes, even before the advent of Michael Dowuona-Owoo on the Osu traditional scene, as Osu Mantse. We also have operated a two-track chieftaincy system of Old Road and New Road for more than a decade. It has not been easy for all of us.



Indeed, in spite of our best efforts, Michael Dowuona-Owoo managed to get his name inscribed onto the National Register of Chiefs, Kumasi, on 20 December 2011 as Osu Mantse, much to our consternation. He was also voted President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, Dodowa, on two successive occasions.



Today, we have all been made aware that Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI is sadly no more. However, Old Road, in the person of Nii Nortey Owuo III enstooled as Osu Mantse on 29 December 1984 is alive, he has not been destooled and not abdicated; as we used to say in our briefs to various courts, and we have had many court battles because of the assault on our traditions and the usurpation of power which was inflicted upon Osu. However, it has become clear to all of us that Nii OKwei Kinka Dowuona VI is no longer with us. The question is what next?



After much reflection, Osu has decided to over-look and forget the pain suffered for over a decade and look forward to a fruitful future. We have chosen a path of reconciliation and peace for the beautiful people of Osu.



WE, the Osu Kinkawe Dzaase, are aware of our responsibilities as defined custom and tradition, practiced over the years. As the Osiahene of Osu and a member of Osu Kinkawe Dzaase, we are now in a position to convey to you the outcome of our initial broad-based consultations on transitional matters; which follow the passing of Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI.



1. Osu Kinkawe Dzaase will formally consult Dowuona We Royal House and the Osu Traditional Council, following which we shall plead with our brothers at Dowuona We to consider giving Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI a befitting burial. We shall stand by them as brothers and assist in whatever way possible.



2. Upon further consultation, we shall establish an Interim Management Committee with representation drawn from the four quarters of Osu, the two ruling Houses, the Osu Traditional Council and representation from Eminent citizens who will advise the Kinkawe Dzaase to ensure peaceful transition to a stable administration as custom demands.



3. We note that Osu has been split into many factions and plagued with factional differences for far too long. However, we believe that the cords that bind us together as four quarters of Osu, is strong enough to enable us cooperate with one another as a united whole, resolving our differences, forgetting the past and march forward to a magnificent future.



THE TERMS OF REFERENCE of the Interim Committee is the following:



i. The Committee shall facilitate the resolution of existing disputes in the four quarters of Osu; selecting the most appropriate method applicable to each one of them;



ii. The Committee shall ensure resolution of disputes among major players and factions in Osu using compromise (give and take) and mutual respect for each other’s views and situation;



iii. The Committee shall consult existing legislation and best practices, to ensure that the Osu Traditional Council and the Divisional Councils as established; in terms of its membership and functions fully conform to laid down regulations and statute;



iv. The Committee shall make sure that the chieftaincy rotation system between the two royal houses is fully adhered to by them.



Our commitment to peace as we march forward has not been made lightly. Many have made sacrifices for peace in Osu and there will be no place for retribution in this administration. We have chosen this path in the supreme interest of our beloved traditional area.



In view of the compromises made, may we now formally appeal to all factions in Osu to come together to help in building our beautiful fatherland. No one should be left out.



We wish to assure the President of the Republic, the Government of Ghana, the Legislature, the Judiciary, the Council of State; the National House of Chiefs, the Regional Houses of Chiefs, and the entire people of Ghana of our total commitment to peaceful resolution of all challenges during this transitional period and into the future.



The future of Osu bright. Let us, therefore, allow brotherly/sisterly love to guide our actions, as we chart this new course of fresh and fruitful future for us, our children and grandchildren.



I thank you for your attention.



NII NORTEY ADUMYUAH IV



OSIAHENE OF OSU



