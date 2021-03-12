Politics of Friday, 12 March 2021

Nii Armah Ashitey to context NDC chairmanship race?

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to embark on a path of restructuring after back to back defeats in Ghana’s last two presidential elections. The party is still licking its wounds after the apex court of the land unanimously dismissed a petition brought before it by the party’s flag bearer John Dramani challenging the validity of the declaration of December 7 election results.



Highly placed sources close to corridors of power within the party say the party has lost confidence in the leadership of Samuel Ofosu Ampofo who hitherto becoming party chairman was director of elections for the 2016 elections.



After presiding over two elections with the same outcomes and the same problems of poor collation of results, the top brass of the party and the party’s rank and file believe it’s time to show the party chairman the door.



Former Klottey Korle MP, Nii Armah Ashitey is seen by many within the party as the man to lead the revival and repositioning of the party as it seeks to wrestle power from the NPP in 2024.



It is not clear whether Hon Nii Armah Ashitey has expressed interest in the position but there are calls by some prominent and influential party people and the party rank and file from all the five Northern regions, Bono, Western North, Western, Volta, Oti, Central and the Greater Accra Region the region with the highest voter population for the former Greater Accra Regional minister to lead the party.



Hon Nii Armah Ashietey who is a lawyer and a trade unionist was once Klottey Korle branch and constituency chairman. He is seen as a hardworking unifier, a strategist, an organizer, a man with unquestionable integrity and the requisite experience to lead the NDC.



Time will tell if the NDC will stick with Samuel Ofosu Ampofo or the party will look in the direction of Hon Nii Armah Ashietey or any other name likely to pop up as the party seeks to form a strong leadership capable of delivering power in 2024 and beyond.