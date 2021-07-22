Nii Amo Dodoo still has power of attorney - Ayikai Doblo kingmakers

General News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: Nana Bonsu, Contributor

The rightful principal kingmakers, accredited heads and elders of Ayikai Doblo sub- divisional stool who are custodial owners of Ayikai-Doblo Stool land in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region have the Power of Attorney granted to Nii Amo Doodo aka Nii Azooto by the Paramount Chief Akunmanjeng Traditional Area in Ga Mashie, Nii Ayikai III to take care of the Ayikai-Doblo Stool Lands was still in force.



In this regard, they called on the general public to disregard and treat it with contempt the current publication by some self-seeking individuals calling themselves elders and legitimate kingmakers of Ayikai Doblo to the effect that they had furnished the Ga West Municipal Police with a court judgement that proves a Power of Attorney that Nii Amo Dodoo is using as the basis of his claim of authority as caretaker of their lands is null and void.



It would be recalled that some faceless individuals calling themselves elders and legitimate kingmakers of Ayikai Doblo in a publication on Ghanaweb stated that Mr Doodo is a member of one of the three royal families called Kwe Fio We but his elders have not nominated him nor presented him to the composite royal family of three that installs chief at Ayikai Doblo community.



In that report they also said that Akunmanjeng chief does not install chief at Ayikai Doblo and has no legal and constitutional authority over their lands to give anybody a Power of Attorney to be a caretaker of same.



But in a quick rebuttal, the kingmakers and elders who are allodial owners of Ayikai Doblo Stool lands has set the record straight on the matter and disabused the minds of the general public from the lies Alhaji Ibrahim Adjah Musah, Ato Amponsah and Raymond Ablorh and describing them.



According to them, the contents of the publication by these selfish individuals generally lacked historically facts of the Ayikai-Doblo, stressing that there are no court judgements that rubbished Nii Amo Dodoo's 'power of attorney' as being claimed by these individuals.



"We are challenging these individuals to come back again to make the public which date, the name of the court or name of the presiding judge who gave the judgement to the effect that Amo Dodoo's 'power of attorney was null and void,' the elders and kingmakers dared them.



According to them, although some disgruntled individuals were in court wanting to secure injunction against the power of attorney granted to Mr Dodoo, but there are no final judgement on the case.



They mentioned that the same case was also pending before the elders of Akunmanjeng Traditional Council in Ga Mashie and that there was no final determination of the case.



"Even the law court of the competent jurisdiction does not have capacity to rule in the matter of Power of Attorney because the revocation of the Power of Attorney per the law should be done by the person who gave it out to the receiver. So these individuals who are misleading the general public have demonstrated their naivety," they explained.



They added that the chiefs and elders of Akumajen Divisional Council have rather renew and empowered the PA to Mr Dodoo.



The one-page certified document dated November 18, 2013, with signatories of the Stool Secretary of Akumanjen Divisional Council of Ga Traditional Area, Nii Ayikai III, and Mr Decarlo Quainoo, indicated that “Nii Ayikwa III and his elders in Ga Mashie with the consent and concurrence of the chiefs of the Akumanjen Stool have appointed Mr Dodoo as the true and lawful Attorney of Ayikai Doblo Stool land.”



The document, which copy was chanced upon by Soireenews.com, states that Nii Amu Dodoo, who is a royal and a native of Ayikai Doblo in the Ga State, is now on behalf of Nii Ayikai III in charge of all matters rela…