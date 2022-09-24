Nigerians troll Ghanaians on social media after Black Stars' 0-3 defeat to Brazil

General News of Saturday, 24 September 2022

Nigerians are having a field day on social media after Brazil humiliated the Black Stars of Ghana 3-0 in a pre-World Cup friendly on Friday, September 23, 2022.



The Black Stars were out of sorts as Brazil made mince meat of the Ghanaian side that is preparing for the World Cup.



Three first-half goals from Marquinhos and Richarlison (he got a brace) got a win for Brazil in their first pre-World Cup friendly match.



As expected, Nigerians are on cloud nine after the defeat as they troll Ghanaians for the defeat in France.



The Nigerians are wondering how a team preparing to play at the World Cup could play that poorly.



Their tweets are being bantered by Ghanaians who continue to rub it in their faces that Ghana qualified for the World Cup at their expense.



The Black Stars after this defeat will take on Nicaragua on Tuesday in their second and final friendly of the September window.





One thing is certain, Super Eagles of Nigeria cannot be this bad against Brazil.



How Ghana even made it to the World Cup is shocking.



Mr Austin Eguavoen needs to apologize to Nigerians everyday. — Ibukun Aluko (@IbkSports) September 23, 2022

If the Ghanaian team ussd the same energy their whole country displayed in making fun of Nigeria when they stopped the Super Eagles from qualifying for the World Cup, they would have beaten Brazil black, yellow and blue!????#BRAGHA — Frank Edoho (@frankedoho) September 23, 2022

At this point I think we should just sell our world cup spot to Nigeria or Italy ???????????? — Ben ???? (@BenBekoe__) September 23, 2022

Nigeria not being at this World Cup is a travesty — BOY FROM ILORIN ???????????????? (@Michaelangelo_D) September 23, 2022

So is this the ball we are going to play at the World Cup? Nigeria should come for our ticket abeg ???????????????? #BRAGHA — I want you that's why I (@Ohemaa_norah) September 23, 2022

I'm actually hoping you do well at the world cup because let's face it- with Nigeria ot participating, Ghana is the closest thing we have. https://t.co/SVtQamfvP1 — Frank Edoho (@frankedoho) September 23, 2022

I can't wait to see them disgrace Africa, they're going to Qatar to have a good time that's all.

A crop of talentless players with some hope going forward, nothing more.

Nigeria really messed up real time, we weakened the continent's chances at the World Cup. https://t.co/msxBVY9wxV — PABLØ ÉL CHAPØ ???? (@charlescapone4) September 23, 2022

Brazil were lucky to have escaped with a draw the last time they faced Nigeria. Super Eagles messed up sha. Ghana's world cup slot is a waste. #BRAGHA pic.twitter.com/SJsbT7WiHi — AKWA-¢R????ssi????n (@TonyGhenGhen) September 23, 2022

E dey happen ,now win Brazil ???? — Leo young (@Leoyoun48845930) September 23, 2022

D same Brazilian team we drew 1-1 with

Una chop 3-0 — abidemi adetunbi (@bidemsalenko) September 24, 2022

Will you watch from Qatar ?????,most of Ghanaians can’t even afford the flight you here .telling people they will watch from home,will shock you Nigerians that will go to Qatar will be more than Ghanaians there ???? — Leo young (@Leoyoun48845930) September 23, 2022