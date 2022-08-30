Nigerians bearing Ghanaian passports destroying Ghana’s image - Italy-based Ghanaian

Diasporia News of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Italy-based Ghanaian Evangelist Matthew Quaicoo has urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to desist from issuing Ghanaian passports to non-citizens, especially Nigerians because they are ruining Ghana’s good image.



In an interview on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Evangelist Quaicoo, who works at an Italian International airport, revealed that he met a Nigerian lady claiming to be a Ghanaian from Takoradi. However, she could not understand the Fante language.



“I met her last Sunday. I asked her where she comes from in the Igbo language and she said Aba. I lived in Nigeria for a while, so I can speak the language. But I saw the Ghanaian passport and asked how she got it. The lady said she’s half Ghanaian.



According to her, she comes from Takoradi, but she mispronounced it. Then I asked how she was doing in Fante, and she was confused. That is when I realised she was a fake,” he narrated.



According to Evangelist, he could not ask further questions because his job does not permit him to argue with passengers. By the time he could explain the situation to the Italian immigration at the airport, the lady had fled the area.



“The passport was the biometric one, meaning she has the Ghana card too. So I called the Ghana embassy here and inquired about her. They told me that it happens a lot, and they seize them whenever they come to renew them. That is all they can do here, but the problem comes from those in Ghana,” he said.



Moreover, Matthew urged the government to check such acts because “Ghanaians may lose the reputation we have abroad. They will tag us as fraudsters like some Nigerians. Italians know that Ghanaians are hardworking, but some Nigerians do illegal stuff here.”