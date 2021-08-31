Nigerians arrested by Ghana police despite paying exorbitant isolation bill

General News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

Personnel of the Ghana Police Service have carried out an initial threat to arrest three Nigerian travellers who had a verbal altercation with doctors at an isolation centre in Ghana's capital, Accra.



According to Omoefe Ramsey, one of the arrested persons, they were picked up Tuesday morning after paying the exorbitant isolation bill.



He said they are currently behind the counter in a police station at Kotobabi.



"We are at the police station right now. We paid for the hotel bill and they brought the police to come and arrest three of us," he told MyNigeria.com correspondent in Ghana in a phone call.



He said they are yet to write their statements, noting that the officers who brought them to the station are nowhere to be found.



Mr. Ramsey told MyNigeria.com on Monday, August 30 that some men from the police had threatened to arrest him and his colleagues after a misunderstanding ensued between them and doctors at the isolation centre.



He said the policemen were invited at the behest of the doctor because they had questioned the manner of approach of the medical team at the isolation centre.